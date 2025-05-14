Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Personnel.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist- II (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 88000/- per month consolidated inclusive of all allowances

Qualification : MBBS/DLO/M.S. ENTIDPH/MPH/MD(PSM). Should be competent to examine ear of children 0-3 years old. Preferable experience with relevant research. Fluent in local language

Upper age limit : 45 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30800/- per month consolidated inclusive of all allowances

Qualification :

1. Audiologist (minimum Bachelor in Audiology). Fluent in local language.

2. Social worker (minimum BSW with experience with relevant research and field study). Fluent in local language

Upper age limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month consolidated inclusive of all allowances

Qualification : Data entry operator (Graduate with training/experience in computer software, experience with Data entry). Fluent in local language

Upper age limit : 38 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 19800/- per month consolidated inclusive of all allowances

Qualification : Driver (person with license to drive heavy motor vehicle and experience with relevant research field work)

Upper age limit : 45 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23rd May 2025 from 9 AM onwards in NEIGRIHMS Guest House, NEIGRIHMS, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018 , Meghalaya, India

How to apply :

All interested candidates may submit their updated CV(one page) on the day of walk-in-interview.

Candidates must also bring original documents, all educational certificates, experience certificates and other relevant documents with one set of self-attested Xerox copies of all documents with two self-attested passport size photographs on the day of the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here