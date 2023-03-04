Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the research project entitled “Microfossil and geochemical studies of the late Quaternary sediments from Imphal valley, Manipur (India): Insight into age and climatic change” sponsored by SERB, Government of India.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Earth Sciences/Geology or equivalent and preference to CSIR/ UGC JRF NET/Gate and working experience relevant to the project topic

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- p.m. for two years and Rs. 35,000 p.m for the rest year + HRA as per SERB-DST

norm.

Age limit : 28 years (relaxation as per Government of India norms)

How to apply : Candidates can send their bio-data, either soft or hard copies with documents

to: Prof. Y. Raghumani Singh, Principal Investigator, Earth Sciences Department, Manipur University, Imphal–795003 India, Email:yengmani@gmail.com on or before 14/03/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here