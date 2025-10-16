Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical posts or jobs in ISRO SDSC SHAR in 2025.

Indian Space Research Organisation- Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (ISRO SDSC SHAR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientist / Engineers in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’

No. of posts : 23

Discipline wise vacancies :

Machine Design : 1

Industrial Engineering : 3

Electrical & Electronics Engineering : 2

Atmospheric Science / Meteorology : 1

Analytical Chemistry : 1

Chemical Engineering : 23

Qualification & Experience :

Machine Design : M.E/M.Tech/M.Sc(Engg) or also equivalent post graduate degree in Machine Design with an aggregate minimum of 60% or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 point scale with pre eligibility qualification of B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc(Engg) or equivalent qualification in Mechanical Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% of marks (Average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale.

Industrial Engineering : M.E/M.Tech/M/Sc (Engg) or also equivalent post graduate degree in Industrial Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 60% or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 point scale with pre-eligibility qualification of B.E/ B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg) or equivalent qualification with an aggregate minimum of 65% of marks (Average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale.

Electrical & Electronics Engineering : B.E/B. Tech/B.Sc (Engg) or also equivalent qualification in Electrical & Electronics Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% of marks (Average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale.

Atmospheric Science / Meteorology : M.Sc in Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology with an aggregate minimum of 60% or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 point scale also with pre-eligibility qualification of B.Sc (Physics & Mathematics combination) with an aggregate minimum of 65% of marks (Average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale.

Analytical Chemistry : M.Sc in Analytical Chemistry with an aggregate minimum of 60% or CGPA/ CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 point scale with preeligibility qualification of B.Sc Chemistry and Maths/ Physics/ Computer Science as additional subject(s) with an aggregate minimum of 65% of marks (Average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale

Chemical Engineering : B.E/B. Tech or also equivalent qualification in Chemical Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% of marks (Average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on

a 10-point scale.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apps.shar.gov.in/Recruitment01_2025/main.jsp

The webpage for on-line registration will be up to 14.11.2025 (1700 hours).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



