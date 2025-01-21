Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in IRCON in 2025.

IRCON International Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technical Assistant and IT Assistant on contract basis in 2025. IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED is a listed Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the

Ministry of Railways engaged in the construction of turnkey infrastructure projects in Railways, Highways, Buildings, Power sector, etc. The Company has recorded a turnover of more than 12387 crores in the year 2023-2024. The Company has successfully completed large value Railway and Highway Projects over the years in India and abroad including Malaysia, Bangladesh, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Nepal, Sri Lanka etc.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Full Time Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks from recognized University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Essential Experience :

Minimum One-year Experience of working as bid manager, proposal manager or a similar role.

Knowledge of Indian government procurement process and regulations. Proficiency in using bid

management software and MS Office. Attention to detail and high accuracy in bid preparation and

review.

Name of post : IT Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Full Time Graduate with full time BE/B.Tech in IT/CS or MCA with not less than 75% marks from

recognized University/Institution.

Essential Experience :

Minimum One-year experience of working on MS Office

Maximum Age : 30 years as on 01.01.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with requisite enclosures to JGM/HRM, Ircon International Ltd., C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110017

Last date for receipt of applications along with complete documents is 31st January 2025

Application should be sent in an envelope super scribed – “Application for the post of < name of post> – Advt. No.-C 01/2025.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here