Applications are invited for recruitment of 258 vacant positions or career in Intelligence Bureau in 2025.

Intelligence Bureau is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade – II / Tech (ACIO-II/Tech) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade – II / Tech (ACIO-II/Tech)

No. of posts : 258

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Information Technology : 90

Electronics & Communication : 168

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates must have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE 2023 or 2024 or 2025 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS) along with:

i) Graduate Degree in Engineering in Electronics or Electronics and Telecommunication or Electronics and Communication or Electrical and Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science and Engineering from a Government recognized University/College/Institute.

Or

ii) Master’s Degree in Science with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication; or Master’s Degree in Computer Applications; from a Government recognized University/College/Institute

Age Limit : 18-27 years as on 16.11.2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/96338/Index.html

Closing Date of submission of Application with submission of Online Application Fee through Debit/Credit Card / Net Banking/ UPI etc. (Payment of Application Fee through SBI EPAY LITE payment Gateway) is 16.11.2025 (23:59 Hrs)

Application Fees :

All candidates Recruitment Processing Charges @Rs. 100/-

Male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories : Examination Fee @Rs. 100/- in addition to Recruitment Processing Charges (Rs. 100) i.e. Rs. 200/-

All SC/ST candidates, female candidates and those Ex-Servicemen who are eligible for reservation, are exempted from payment of examination fee, i.e., Rs. 100/. However, they will have to pay the Recruitment Processing Charges i.e. Rs. 100/-.

Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Govt in Group ‘C’ post on regular basis after availing benefits of reservation given to them are required to pay the examination fee, i.e. Rs. 100/- also along with recruitment processing charges of Rs. 100/-.

Banking charges, if applicable, will be borne by the candidate.

Last Date of submission of Application Fee through SBI challan (offline branch submission only) is 18.11.2025 (Banking Hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here