ICMR New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientist-E (Non-Medical) in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist-E (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Masters with PhD from a recognized University in any of the subjects

(Specify Subject/s) as given in Annexure-I

Essential Experience : 10 Years (including 2 Years of Managerial Experience). PhD is altogether considerable as 4 years’ experience (irrespective of the duration taken to complete the degree). MD/MS or equivalent is considerable as 3 years’ experience. MVSc is as 2 years’ experience. MPH/ M.Tech /ME will also not be considered as any experience. Experience in Research & Development related to Biomedical Sciences, relevant to the Job requirements (specify requirement) in Govt/Public sector/Private Institutions will be admissible.

Desirable Experience : Experience in Maternal, Child Health & Nutrition

Pay Scale : Level-13 of Pay Matrix (Rs.1,23,100-2,15,900) (7th CPC Scale) and usual allowances as admissible to ICMR employees

Age limit: Upper age limit is 50 years. (relaxable in accordance to GOI instructions)

How to apply :

Candidates should apply only through online mode on https://recruit.icmr.org.in

LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS: 10.11.2025

Application Fees :

Application Fee (non-refundable) of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only). SC/ST/Women/PwBD/EWS candidates get exemption from application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here