Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant positions or career in ICMR in 2025.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist-C (Medical) in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist-C (Medical)

No. of posts : 8

Essential Qualification : MBBS or equivalent degree recognised by MCI/NMC

Desirable Qualification :

MD/ MS or equivalent degree recognised by MCI/NMC or MPH from a recognised university

OR

Ph.D. from a recognised University related to Biomedical Science

Scale of Pay : Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Rs.67,700-2,08,700) (7th CPC Scale) and usual allowances as admissible to ICMR employees

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.icmr.org.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 17th November 2025 up to 5:30 PM

Application Fees :

Rs. 1500/- only. SC / ST / Women / PwBD / EWS candidates get exemption from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here