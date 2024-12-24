Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IBPS in 2024.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Server Administrator in 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Server Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech (Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology or equivalent)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : Minimum 3 years of work experience in related field

Essential Skills :

1) Hands on experience on Linux Server Administration (RHEL or similar)

AND

2) At least elementary experience on Network Management (L3 Switch)

3) Certification from a recognised body on any of the above items shall be given weightage.

Additional Skills :

Skill on any of the following areas, though not mandatory, but shall be of added advantage-

Server Virtualisation (HCI Nutanix / VMWare) Connectivity (MPLS, Leased Lines – ILL /Point to Point etc.) Firewall Management Web Access Firewall (WAF) End Point Security, Cybersecurity, ATP Active Directory, MS Outlook, MS Teams Elementary knowledge of DBMS (MS SQL OR MYSQL) SAN administration

Job Roles :

1) Server Administration

Managing user accounts, File Systems, File Transfer, Performance monitoring, High

Availability (HA), Virtualisation configuration etc.

2) Network Administration

Maintaining network components (switches and firewalls etc.), secure connectivity, Troubleshooting, maintain uptime.

3) Backup Administration

Managing regular data backups (and restoration as per need)

4) Email Administration

User Management in MS Exchange (AD integrated)

Managing Anti-Spam (ECM) and Advance Threat Protection (ATP) Service daily.

Also Read : 10 intriguing facts about Donald Trump’s AI advisor Sriram Krishnan

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th January 2025 in Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS House, 90 Ft DP Road, Behind Thakur Polytechnic, Off. W E Highway, Kandivali (East), Mumbai- 400101

Reporting time is from 09:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with Duly filled in Application with all documents / certificates in original, two photocopies of Application and 1 set of self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here