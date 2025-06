Applications are invited for recruitment of 39 vacant positions or career in HPCL in 2025.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research & Development Officers in 2025.

Name of posts :

CGM/GM-R&D – Centre of Excellence Lubes Research GM- R&D Deputy General Manager – Analytical Deputy General Manager – Bio Process Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager – Solar Energy Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager – Vendor Development / Sourcing Senior Officer / Assistant Manager- Petrochemical Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Vendor Development / Sourcing Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Technology Licensing Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Combustion Research Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Process Scale Up and Design Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Catalyst Scale Up Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Bio Process (Molecular / Synthetic Biology) Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Bio Process (Industrial Bio Technology) Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Bio Process (Bio Informatics & Computational Biology) Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Nano Technology Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Water Research Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Crude & Fuels Research Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Corrosion Studies Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Analytical Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Bitumen Research Senior Officer / Assistant Manager- Battery Research Senior Officer / Assistant Manager- Novel Separations Senior Officer / Assistant Manager- Catalysis Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Solar Energy Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Lubes Research (Automotive Lubricants/ Industrial Lubricants/ Specialty Lubricants/ Greases) Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Hydrogen

No. of posts :

CGM/GM-R&D – Centre of Excellence Lubes Research : 1 GM- R&D : 1 Deputy General Manager – Analytical : 1 Deputy General Manager – Bio Process : 1 Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager – Solar Energy : 1 Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager – Vendor Development / Sourcing : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager- Petrochemical : 4 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Vendor Development / Sourcing : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Technology Licensing : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Combustion Research : 2 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Process Scale Up and Design : 2 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Catalyst Scale Up : 2 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Bio Process (Molecular / Synthetic Biology) : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Bio Process (Industrial Bio Technology) : 2 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Bio Process (Bio Informatics & Computational Biology) : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Nano Technology : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Water Research : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Crude & Fuels Research : 2 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Corrosion Studies : 3 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Analytical : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Bitumen Research : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager- Battery Research : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager- Novel Separations : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager- Catalysis : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Solar Energy : 1 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager -Lubes Research (Automotive Lubricants/ Industrial Lubricants/ Specialty Lubricants/ Greases) : 3 Senior Officer / Assistant Manager – Hydrogen : 1

Eligibility Criteria : PhD / ME / MTech in relevant disciplines

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply online only on www.hindustanpetroleum.com

Online Application will be accepted till 2359 hrs on 15th July 2025

Application Fees :

SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of Rs. 1180/ – payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of Rs. 1000/- + GST@18% i.e. Rs. 180/- + payment gateway charges if applicable)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here