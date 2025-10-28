Applications are invited for recruitment to the post of Dean in Girijananda Chowdhury University Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Girijananda Chowdhury University Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Dean (Academic) in 2025.

Name of post : Dean (Academic)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. PhD from a recognized university

2. 8-15 years teaching experience and / or also similar administrative / research experience in education / research field.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may send their CV via email at [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 7th November 2025