Applications are invited for recruitment of 608 vacant positions or career in ESIC in 2024.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates of Disclosure Lists of Combined Medical Service Examination (CMSE)-2022 and Combined Medical Service Examination (CMSE)-2023 conducted by UPSC, for filling up or recruitment to the post or career of Insurance Medical Officer Grade-II (IMO Gr.-II) in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries in 2024.

Name of post : Insurance Medical Officer Grade-II

No. of posts : 608

Qualification :

i) A recognised MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub- section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

ii) Completion of Compulsory rotating internship. Candidates who may not have completed rotating internships shall be eligible to apply provided that, if selected, they shall have satisfactorily completed the compulsory internship before appointment.

Pay : Level-10 in the pay matrix (Rs.56,100-1,77,500) Plus non practicing allowance as admissible to

analogous Post in the Central Government

In addition to Pay they will also be eligible for DA, NPA, HRA and Transport Allowance as per rules of Govt. of India in force from time to time.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years.

Relaxable upto five Years for employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Government servants) in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time to time. Upper age limit is also relaxable to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen & other categories of persons as per rules/instructions of Govt. of India

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.esic.gov.in/recruitments

The closing date for submission of online application through ESIC website is 31/01/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here