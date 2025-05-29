Applications are invited for recruitment of 125 vacant positions or career in ECIL in 2025.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) and Technician (Grade-II) in 2025. Electronics Corporation of India Limited is a leading Schedule-A Public Sector Enterprise (under Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India) in the area of Strategic Electronics with thrust on innovation & indigenization. ECIL operates in strategic sectors like Nuclear, Defence, Aerospace, Information Technology, Telecom, Network & Homeland Security, CBRN and e-Governance. It made a number of products and technologies include Solid State Television, Digital Computer, Cockpit Voice Recorders, Electronic Voting Machines, Programmable Logic Controllers, Earth Station and Deep Space Network Antennas. It has close collaboration with national R&D laboratories as well as Academic Institutes and did projects of national importance.

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET)

No. of posts : 80

Discipline wise vacancies :

ECE/Electronics/ Electronics & Tele-Communication : 34

E&I/ Instrumentation : 2

CSE / Information Technology : 18

Mechanical : 16

EEE / Electrical : 5

Civil : 3

Chemical : 2

Qualification : Four Years full-time degree in Engineering with First class or minimum 60% marks (aggregate) in relevant branch/ Discipline from an Institute or University recognized by AICTE or the Govt. of India

Scale of Pay : Rs. 40,000- 1,40,000/-

Name of post : Technician (Grade-II)

No. of posts : 45

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics Mechanic : 11

Fitter : 7

Machinist : 7

Electrician : 7

Turner : 5

Sheet metal : 2

Welder : 2

Carpenter : 2

Qualification : First class with minimum 60% marks is relaxed to 2nd class with 50% marks

(aggregate) for SC/ST candidates subject to availability of such reserved posts.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ecil.co.in > Careers > Current Job openings

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay Non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 750 for Graduate Engineer Trainee and Technician at the time of submission of online application. No other mode of payment of application fee would be accepted. The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2