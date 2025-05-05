Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant administrative positions or career in Damodar Valley Corp in 2025.

Damodar Valley Corp is inviting applications from retired employees from Central/State Government Organizations/Public Sector Undertakings/Autonomous Organizations of Central/ State Govt including DVC, Members of National Level Professional Institutions for recruitment of full time Contractual posts or jobs of Consultant (Training & Development) / Associate Consultant (Training & Development) in 2025. Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) came into being altogether in the year 1948 for the holistic development of the Damodar valley area spread across 24,235 square km in the States of Jharkhand and also West Bengal. DVC Head Quarter is at Kolkata and its business activities are primarily: Generation, Transmission & Distribution, Mining, Water Resources Management, and also Soil Conservation. It’s core business along with the excellent CSR policies also aims at creating long-term socio-economic development of the valley. DVC aims in generating reliable power at competitive prices in a sustainable manner with optimisation of the use of multiple energy sources with innovative eco-friendly technologies thereby contributing to the growth of the nation. DVC came into being as a culmination of attempts made over a whole century to control the wild and erratic Damodar River. The valley saw destruction frequently by floods at varying intensities. Serious floods were seen in 1730, 1823, 1848, 1856, 1882, 1898, 1901, 1916, 1923, 1935 & 1943. The river spans over an area of 25,000 sq. kms covering the states of Bihar (now Jharkhand) & West Bengal.

Name of post : Consultant (Training & Development) / Associate Consultant (Training & Development)

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification: BE/ B.Tech or equivalent

Experience: Minimum 10 yrs experience in Operation & alsp Maintenance activities.

The maintenance activities should be of Thermal Power Plants/ Hydel Plants, Transmission & Distribution Systems / Renewable Energy Systems

Maximum Age: The maximum age limit for serving – 65 Years.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may apply ONLINE only through the DVC website www.dvc.gov.in (Career Section-> Recruitment Notices)

The online registrations will remain altogether up to 23:59 hrs of 15/05/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here