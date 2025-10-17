Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in CWC in 2025.

Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Personal Assistants and Junior Executive (Rajbhasha) in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Personal Assistant

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Graduate in any Discipline from a Government recognized University with at least one year course in Office Management and Secretarial Practice/equivalent. Shorthand Speed of 80 words per minute in English and 40 words per minute in English typing.

Desirable : Proficiency in shorthand/typing in Hindi.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Rajbhasha)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Graduate with Hindi as an elective and English as a main subject from a Government recognized University OR a degree/diploma equivalent to BA in Hindi.

Desirable: Proficiency in working with Hindi software applications

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/cwcsep25/ up to 15th November 2025

Application Fees :

SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Serviceman and Women candidates : Rs. 500/-

Other candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR)/ EWS and OBC category : Rs. 1,350/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here