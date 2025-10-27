Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or career in CSIR IIIM in 2025.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in 2025.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 19

Essential Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass.

Desirable Qualification : Intermediate (12th Class) Pass and Experience in the relevant area of work.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iiim.res.in/

Last Date for Submission of Online Applications is 25-11-2025 (upto 09:59 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here