Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Coffee Board in 2025.

Coffee Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Assistant in 2025 on a purely temporary and contractual basis for a period of 2 years at the Analytical 7& Microbiology Laboratory, Coffee Quality Division, Bengaluru.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 45000/-

Qualification : MSc in Microbiology/Food Microbiology/ Applied Microbiology from a recognised University/ Institute.

Minimum one year experience in activities related to the implementation of ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in any food quality testing laboratory with analytical and microbiology testing.

Desirable : Experience in working with coffee products and handson experience in handling sophisticated analytical instruments such as HPLC, GC-MS/MS, and LC-MS/MS

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 14th October 2025 (Tuesday). Time of interview is Interview: 11.45AM. Venue is Coffee Quality Division, Coffee Board,1, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru – 560001. Reporting & registration time: 10:00AM to 11. 30 AM. Candidates must report and register between 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM. Candidates arriving after 11.30AM will not be eligible for the interview

Job Roles :

Testing activities relevant to the Analytical & Microbiology laboratory. Equipment operation & internal maintenance. Internal calibration of Instruments. Verification of all standard methods Measurement of Uncertainty for various methods. Maintenance of CRMs. Verification of Consumables. Handling of Test Items. Lab Environment Monitoring Implementation of ISO/IEC 17025 – 2017. Managing the laboratory activities in the absence of other Technical Assistant & Lab In charge. Co-ordinating with the Divisional Head for various activities relevant to the lab. Co-ordinating with the lab visitors.

How to apply :

Candidates must bring original documents, along with a set of self-attested copies of certificates regarding age, qualifications, experience, and a recent passport-size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here