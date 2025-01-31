Applications are invited for recruitment of 1000 vacant positions or career in Central Bank of India in 2025.

Central Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 1000 vacant positions or career of Credit Officer in Mainstream (General Banking) in 2025. Established in 1911, Central Bank of India was the first Indian commercial bank which was wholly owned and managed by Indians. The establishment of the Bank was the ultimate realisation of the dream of Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala, founder of the Bank. Sir Pherozesha Mehta was the first Chairman of a truly ‘Swadeshi Bank’. In fact, such was the extent of pride felt by Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala that he proclaimed Central Bank of India as the ‘property of the nation and the country’s asset’.

Name of post : Credit Officer in Mainstream (General Banking)

No. of posts : 1000

Educational Qualification :

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University/Institute with 60% marks or equivalent

grade (55% for SC/ST/OBC/ PWBD) recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online

Age : Minimum: 20 years, Maximum: 30 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than

30.11.1994 and not later than 30.11.2004 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be through online test including Descriptive Test and Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbicojan25

Last date for submission of applications is 20th February 2025

Application Fees :

Rs 150/- (exclusive of GST) for Women/SC/ST/PWBD candidates

Rs 750/- (exclusive of GST) for all others

Last date for submission of application fees is 20th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here