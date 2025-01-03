Applications are invited for recruitment of over 200 vacant positions or career in CBSE in 2025.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Assistant and Superintendent on direct recruitment basis in 2025.

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 142

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

ii) Working knowledge of Computer/Computer Applications such as Windows, MS-Office, handling of large database, Internet.

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure :

Tier-1: – MCQ based preliminary screening examination

Tier-2: – Objective Type (OMR based) & Descriptive Type written main examination

AND

A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word) will be mandatory for the post, however, it will be qualifying in nature.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 70

Essential Qualification :

i) 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University

ii) A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Age Limit : Between 18 and 27 years

Selection Procedure :

Tier-1: – MCQ based preliminary screening examination

AND

A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/ 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word) will be mandatory for the post, however, it will be qualifying in nature

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the given link – https://admissions.nic.in/CBSERecruitment/Applicant/Root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdcxNUkIVheuTeuKIXIyd0SUzxwIU/21Y+lXhiS/+z2LAn

Last date for submission of applications is January 31, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here