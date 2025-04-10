Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BIS in 2025.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professional in Management System Certification Department (MSCD) in 2025. BIS is the National Standard Body of India which came into being under the BIS Act 2016 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.BIS has been providing traceability and tangibility benefits to the national economy in a number of ways – providing safe reliable quality goods; minimizing health hazards to consumers; promoting exports and imports substitute; control over proliferation of varieties etc. through standardization, certification and testing. BIS has its Headquarters at New Delhi and its 05 Regional Offices (ROs) are at Kolkata (Eastern), Chennai (Southern), Mumbai (Western), Chandigarh (Northern) and Delhi (Central). Under the Regional Offices are the Branch Offices (BOs) located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, BhopaSl, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Parwanoo, Patna, Pune, Rajkot, Raipur, Durgapur, Jamshedpur and Vishakhapatnam, which offer certification services to the industry and serve as effective link between State Governments, industries, technical institutions, consumer organization etc. of the respective region.

Name of post : Young Professional in Management System Certification Department (MSCD)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Regular Graduation in any discipline of Science/ Engineering/ BE/BTech from a recognized University.

Regular MBA or equivalent in Marketing/Sales, Retail Management, Logistics and Supply Management and Operations Management from a recognized University.

Experience :

Minimum of two (2) years of experience in Marketing or equivalent field. Preferably conversant with Management System Certification.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 70,000/- (fixed for two years)

Upper Age Limit : Below 35 years of age as on 18.04.2025

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply On-line through BIS website only i.e. https://www.services.bis.gov.in/php/BIS_2.0/login

The closing date for submission of application will be 18.04.2025 up to 1730 hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here