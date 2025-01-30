Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in Balmer Lawrie in 2025.

Balmer Lawrie is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers and Officers in 2025.

Name of posts :

Assistant Manager (Sales)

Officer (Sales)

Manager (Sales)

Manager (Channel Sales)

Junior Officer [Accounts & Finance]

Officer [Sales & Marketing]

Senior Manager [Pharma Vertical]

Deputy Manager [Marketing]

Assistant Manager [Accounts & Finance]

Deputy Manager [Accounts & Finance]

Senior Manager [Product Development]

No. of posts :

Assistant Manager (Sales) : 1

Officer (Sales) : 3

Manager (Sales) : 1

Manager (Channel Sales) : 1

Junior Officer [Accounts & Finance] : 1

Officer [Sales & Marketing] : 1

Senior Manager [Pharma Vertical] : 1

Deputy Manager [Marketing] : 1

Assistant Manager [Accounts & Finance] : 1

Deputy Manager [Accounts & Finance] : 1

Senior Manager [Product Development] : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Assistant Manager (Sales) : MTM/ MBA or equivalent/ Graduate Engineer OR Any Graduate, Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3). 2 years for MTM or Equivalent/ MBA/ Graduate Engineer OR 4 years for Bachelor’s degree (10+2+3)

Officer (Sales) : MTM/ MBA or equivalent/ Graduate Engineer OR Any Graduate, Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3). 2 years post qualification experience

Manager (Sales) : MTM/ MBA or equivalent/ Graduate Engineer OR Any Graduate, Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3). 6 years for MTM or Equivalent/ MBA/ Graduate Engineer OR 9 years for Bachelor’s degree (10+2+3)

Manager (Channel Sales) : MTM/ MBA or equivalent/ Graduate Engineer OR Any Graduate, Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3). 6 years for MTM or Equivalent/ MBA/ Graduate Engineer OR 9 years for Bachelor’s degree (10+2+3)

Junior Officer [Accounts & Finance] : Graduate (Commerce)

Officer [Sales & Marketing] : Graduate [Any Discipline]. 2 years post qualification experience

Senior Manager [Pharma Vertical] : 2 year’s MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management / Graduate Engineer] / [Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3). 8 years for 2 year’s MBA or Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management / Graduate Engineer & 11 years for Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3)

Deputy Manager [Marketing] : Full Time Engineering Graduate with specialisation in Leather Technology. 5 Years Post Qualification Experience

Assistant Manager [Accounts & Finance] : CA / ICWA. 1 Year Post Qualification Experience

Deputy Manager [Accounts & Finance] : CA / ICWA. 5 Years Post Qualification Experience

Senior Manager [Product Development] : Full Time Engineering Graduate with specialisation in Mechanical / Chemical / Metallurgy / Petroleum / Petrochemical / Oil Technology or M.Sc. in Chemistry / Polymer Chemistry. 11 Years Post Qualification Experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.balmerlawrie.com/careers/current-openings

Last date for submission of applications is February 7, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here