Tocklai Tea Research Institute Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Tea Taster in 2025.

Name of post : Tea Taster

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Science Graduate from recognized university or reputed Institute

Experience: Minimum of 2 (Two) years’ experience in commercial tea tasting & blending.

Language proficiency: Must be conversant in English and Assamese

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Job Roles :

1. Tasting of R&D and commercial tea samples;

2. Conduct tea tasting course;

3. Advisory visits to TRA member tea factories;

4. In house tea processing;

5. Support colleagues and peers in the relevant subject domain and monitoring preparation of reports and coordination of scientific activities.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may apply through hard copy in the prescribed format available in the website: www.tocklai.org

Interested candidates may submit their application (Hard Copy only) as per the prescribed format available in the website: www.tocklai.org to the Director, Tea Research Association, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Cinnamara, Jorhat-785 008, Assam on or before 16th November, 2025. The envelope containing the application should be super scribed as “Application for the post of ……..”.

Applicants should also send self attested copies of the relevant educational qualifications, experience

