Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual Faculty in Department of Physics in 2025.

Name of post : Contractual Faculty in Department of Physics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is also followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (Physics) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree)

Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained altogether from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Emoluments : Rs. 80000/- (Eighty Thousand Fixed) per month. No other allowances also will be admissible.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are to apply in the format as given in Annexure-I and Annexure-II along with copies of other testimonials/certificates also by e-mail to [email protected]

The subject line should be “Application for Contractual Faculty against Advt. No. 22/2025”.

Last date of submission of application through e-mail is 29th October 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here