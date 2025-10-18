Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or jobs in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Residents (Non-Academic) in 2025 on temporary basis for a period of 44 days.

Name of post : Junior Residents (Non-Academic)

No. of posts : 19

Eligibility Criteria:

a) MBBS degree from a recognized Institution.

b) Completion of internship.

c) Registration with Medical Council (State/India).

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates are required to fill up the application form (Attached herewith) and email the duly filled form to: [email protected]

Last date of submission of application form by E-mail is 25/10/2025

The subject of the email should be: “Application for JR (Non-Academic) – 44 Days”

Candidates must bring original and two photo copies of the following document along with original application form hard copies of the same on the day of Interview

I. MBBS Degree Certificate/FMGE certificate (as applicable).

II. Internship Completion Certificate.

III. Medical Registration Certificate.

IV. Date of Birth Proof.

V. Government-issued Photo ID (Aadhaar/Passport/PAN).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here