Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or jobs in AHIDMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Finance Specialists in 2025.

Name of post : Finance Specialist

No. of posts : 13

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: The candidate must have passed CA Intermediate (IPCC) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), with 3+ years of post-qualification experience in the field of accounting, auditing, or financial management.

Desirable: Experience in hospital finance management, government projects, or healthcare sector financial operations.

Skills: Proficiency in budget planning, fund management, financial auditing, and compliance reporting.

Age limit: Upto 40 yrs as on 01/01/2025.

Salary : Consolidated Pay of Rs. 40,000/- (Rupees Forty Thousand) to Rs.60,000/- (Rupees

Sixty Thousand) per month. However, in case the selected candidate’s current remuneration with 30% enhancement comes below Rs. 40,000/- per month, the lower remuneration is possible. Moreover, in case, the selected candidate’s current remuneration with 30% enhancement exceeds Rs. 60,000/- per month, the highest pay range i.e. Rs. 60,000/- per month will be offered.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th November 2025 from 11 AM onwards. Reporting time is 10 AM. Venue is in Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS),4th Floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022

How to apply :

The candidates shall have to bring laptop, original certificates/testimonials along with a set of self-attested copies of the same, for the interview/test along with the filled in application form for the position provided in the website, https://ahidms.assam.gov.in. The return of Originals of certificates/ documents will happen after corroboration with the self-attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here