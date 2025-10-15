Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounts based positions or career in RRIH Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultants in RRIH Guwahati and other affiliated institutes in 2025.

Name of post : Consultant (Accounts)

No. of posts : 15

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

1 . Officers retired from the post equivalent to Section Officer and above.

2. SAS pass or Certified CA/ICWA

3. 5 years post qualification experience

Desirable:

i. Experience in Audit or Compilation of Annual Accounts of Autonomous Bodies

ii. Experience in Supervisory level in Accounts/Audit

Job requirement: The selected person shall lead the Accounts Section of the respective Institute/ Units under CCRH for compilation of annual accounts and advise management in terms of

record keeping in Accounts Section. The advise in accounting and administrative matters may also provided, as and when required.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 64 years on the last date of submission of application.

Emoluments (per month) :

For retired Govt. Servants, the latest guidelines of the Government of India, Ministry of Ayush i.e. fixed monthly amount, arrived at by deducting the basic pension from the last pay drawn plus Transport Allowance or as per Ministry of Ayush letter No. A-14020/42020-E-II dated 01.04.2023

For retired PSU Executives, the remuneration for engagement of Consultant shall be fixed as Rs.50,000/- per month as M/o Ayush Guidelines. No other allowance shall be admissible to the Consultant.

Name of post : Consultant (Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification : Bachelor in Law (LLB) from a recognized University

Experience :

For retired Govt employees : Retired Officer from the level of Section Officer/Under Secretary/ Deputy Secretary/Director or equivalent in the Govt. of India/attached subordinate offices/Central Autonomous bodies with minimum 05 years experience.

For other (Open Market) : Minimum 05 years of post-qualification experience with Central

Govt / attached subordinate offices/Central Autonomous Bodies.

Name of post : Assistant Warden (Male / Female)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential :

1) Degree from a recognized University preferably in Home Science/Sociology.

2) Three Year’s experience in similar post in a hostel approved by Social welfare Department.

Desirable:

a) Experience in job connected with Home Science/ Nutrition/ House keeping etc.

b) Working knowledge in Hindi and Computer Operations.

How to apply :

Candidate(s), who fulfil the eligibility conditions for the posts mentioned above and interested to join, may submit their application along with relevant documents at the following address by Speed Post : The Director General, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhartiya Chiktsa Avum Homoeopathy Anusandhan Bhavan, 61-65, Institutional Area, Opp. D-Block, Janakpuri, New Delhi – 110065.

Envelope containing application should be super-scribed the name of the post, discipline and place of posting.

The last date of receiving of application is 15.11.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here