Assam Govt Job 2025 College of Veterinary Science Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Assam in 2025.

College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Young Professional-II in 2025. The engagement will be purely temporary and of contractual basis, initially for a period of 1 (one) year and may be extended based on performance and requirement.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M. Sc / M. Tech in Information Technology / Computer Science, with 2 (two) years experience in relevant field.

Age limit: The minimum age will be 21 years and maximum 45 years with relaxation as per rules.

Desirable Skills:

Knowledge of website management and online academic systems. Experience in server coordination and content management. Familiarity with networking and troubleshooting. Good communication and documentation skills.

Emoluments: Rs. 35,000.00 (Rupees Thirty-Five Thousand) only per month (fixed).

How to apply:

Interested candidates may submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with self-attested copies of relevant documents in a single PDF file to the following email address: [email protected] on or before 24th October, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here