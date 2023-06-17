Assam Career : Women's College Tinsukia Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Women’s College, Tinsukia, Assam.

Women’s College, Tinsukia, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

A. Master Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point scale where grading system is followed) from a recognized University

B. A Ph.D Degree

C. Professor/Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 years of Teaching/ research/administration in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education

D. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance the UGC regulation in Appendix – I for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges

E. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals

F. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix – II at table – 2 as per UGC regulation 2018

G. Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree level for SC/ST/Differently able (Physically and Visually differently able) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55 % (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5 % to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s Format along with a bio-
data, all self-attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (Five Thousand) only
drawn in the favour of Principal, Women’s College, Tinsukia payable at Tinsukia. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Women’s College, Tinsukia, PO: Tinsukia, PIN-786125, Assam by 30th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in