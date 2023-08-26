Assam Career United India Insurance Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 100 vacant positions in United India Insurance Company Assam.

United India Insurance Company is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 100 vacant positions for its offices all over India.

Name of posts :

Legal Specialists

Accounts / Finance Specialists

Company Secretaries

Actuaries

Doctors

Engineers (Civil/Automobile/Mechanical/Electrical and Electronics/ ECE/ Computer science/ Information technology/Information science)

Agriculture Specialists

No. of posts :

Legal Specialists : 25

Accounts / Finance Specialists : 24

Company Secretaries : 3

Actuaries : 3

Doctors : 20

Engineers (Civil/Automobile/Mechanical/Electrical and Electronics/ ECE/ Computer science/ Information technology/Information science) : 22

Agriculture Specialists : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Legal Specialists : Bachelor Degree in law with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government or

Master degree in law from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. [3 Years’ experience as a practicing lawyer (2 years for SC / ST Candidates) is preferable]. The candidate must be registered with Bar Council of India.

Accounts / Finance Specialists : Chartered Accountant (ICAI) / Cost Accountant (ICWA) or B.Com. with 60% marks (55% for SC / ST category) from a recognized University or M.Com. from a recognized University

Company Secretaries : Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates, 55% for SC/ST candidates and candidates should have passed the Final examination of

Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Actuaries : Bachelor degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or Master degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline from a recognized University

Doctors : MBBS / BAMS / BHMS with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University. The candidate must be registered with Indian Medical Association. Further the candidates should have finished internship under MBBS degree on or before 31-03-2023

Engineers (Civil/Automobile/Mechanical/Electrical and Electronics/ ECE/ Computer science/ Information technology/Information science) : B.Tech. / BE (in Civil / Automobile / Mechanical

Engineering/Electrical and Electronics/ECE/Computer science/ Information technology/ Information science) with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or

M.Tech. / ME (in Civil / Automobile / Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics/ ECE/ Computer science/ Information technology/Information science) from a recognized University

Agriculture Specialists : Bachelor degree in Agriculture Discipline with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or Master degree in Agriculture Discipline from a recognized University

Age: A candidate must be of the Minimum Age of 21 years and the Maximum Age of 30 years as

on 31.03.2023. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.04.1993 and not later than 31.03.2002 (both days inclusive)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/uiiclaug23/ up to 14th September 2023

Application Fees :

All Applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of COMPANY : Rs.1000/- (Application fee including service charges) + GST as applicable

SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of COMPANY : Rs.250/- (service charges only) + GST as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here