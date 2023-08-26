Assam Career United India Insurance Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 100 vacant positions in United India Insurance Company Assam.
United India Insurance Company is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 100 vacant positions for its offices all over India.
Name of posts :
- Legal Specialists
- Accounts / Finance Specialists
- Company Secretaries
- Actuaries
- Doctors
- Engineers (Civil/Automobile/Mechanical/Electrical and Electronics/ ECE/ Computer science/ Information technology/Information science)
- Agriculture Specialists
No. of posts :
- Legal Specialists : 25
- Accounts / Finance Specialists : 24
- Company Secretaries : 3
- Actuaries : 3
- Doctors : 20
- Engineers (Civil/Automobile/Mechanical/Electrical and Electronics/ ECE/ Computer science/ Information technology/Information science) : 22
- Agriculture Specialists : 3
Qualification & Experience :
Legal Specialists : Bachelor Degree in law with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government or
Master degree in law from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. [3 Years’ experience as a practicing lawyer (2 years for SC / ST Candidates) is preferable]. The candidate must be registered with Bar Council of India.
Accounts / Finance Specialists : Chartered Accountant (ICAI) / Cost Accountant (ICWA) or B.Com. with 60% marks (55% for SC / ST category) from a recognized University or M.Com. from a recognized University
Company Secretaries : Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates, 55% for SC/ST candidates and candidates should have passed the Final examination of
Institute of Company Secretaries of India
Actuaries : Bachelor degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or Master degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline from a recognized University
Doctors : MBBS / BAMS / BHMS with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University. The candidate must be registered with Indian Medical Association. Further the candidates should have finished internship under MBBS degree on or before 31-03-2023
Engineers (Civil/Automobile/Mechanical/Electrical and Electronics/ ECE/ Computer science/ Information technology/Information science) : B.Tech. / BE (in Civil / Automobile / Mechanical
Engineering/Electrical and Electronics/ECE/Computer science/ Information technology/ Information science) with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or
M.Tech. / ME (in Civil / Automobile / Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics/ ECE/ Computer science/ Information technology/Information science) from a recognized University
Agriculture Specialists : Bachelor degree in Agriculture Discipline with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or Master degree in Agriculture Discipline from a recognized University
Age: A candidate must be of the Minimum Age of 21 years and the Maximum Age of 30 years as
on 31.03.2023. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.04.1993 and not later than 31.03.2002 (both days inclusive)
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/uiiclaug23/ up to 14th September 2023
Application Fees :
- All Applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of COMPANY : Rs.1000/- (Application fee including service charges) + GST as applicable
- SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of COMPANY : Rs.250/- (service charges only) + GST as applicable
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here