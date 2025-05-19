Assam Career Udalguri Judiciary Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Udalguri Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Udalguri under Udalguri Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chowkider and Chief Administrative Officer in 2025. The name of “Udalguri”, according to legend, owes its origin to the fact that there were large numbers of “Odal” trees in this part of the region. The District Judiciary, Udalguri came into existence on 29th September,2011. Since then the Courts of the District Judge as well as that of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Udalguri is running from the existing judicial building meant for the establishment of Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate, Udalguri. There is no independent or separate building for accommodating the court of the District Judge and the Chief Judicial Magistrate and hence, the present arrangement continues. The court of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Udalguri came into existence in 1986. At that time this judicial court was being run from the office building of the Deputy Commissioner, Udalguri. Feeling the need for a separate judicial building, a new building was constructed to accommodate the courts of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Munsiff cum Magistrate and Judicial Magistrate First Class. But in the mean time the Govt. of Assam, vide order dated 31.3.2007 created the establishment of District and Sessions Judge, Udalguri as well as establishment of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Udalguri. Originally, Udalguri was under the judgeship of Darrang District with headquarter at Mangaldai. Be that as it may, the District Judiciary Udalguri comprises of nine sanctioned posts which are- District & Sessions Judge, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Civil Judge (Sr. Divn.) & Asstt. Sessions Judge, Civil Judge (Jr. Divn.), Chief Judicial Magistrate, Addl. Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (S), Judicial Magistrate (1st Class), Judicial Magistrate (2nd Class).

Name of post : Chowkider

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000- Rs. 52000 + G.P. Rs. 3900/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VIII pass. Candidates who have passed HSLC (Class X) or above are not eligible to apply.

Name of post : Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30000- Rs. 110000 + G.P. Rs. 14500/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate must have served either as a Senior Administrative Officer of the Additional District & Sessions Judge, or as the Head Administrative Officer in the District & Sessions Judge establishment, continuously for 5 years as on 16th day of May 2025, as per the Assam District & Sessions Judges’ Establishment (Ministerial) Service Rules, 1987.

How to apply :

The intending candidates must submit their applications through proper channel only, by enclosing self-attested copies of educational certificate(s), experience certificate(s), A.C.R. for the last three years, NOC from the current employer, a co?? of the updated Service Book, and 3 (three) recent passport-sized coloured photographs.

Applications should reach the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Udalguri, P.O- Udalguri, Pin – 784509, Assam.

The application envelope must clearly mention “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF CHOWKIDER/ CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER” on the top of the envelop?.

Last date for submission of applications is June 2, 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2