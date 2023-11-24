Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in UCO Bank Assam.

UCO Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant for Information Technology Department on Contract Basis.

Name of post : IT Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in IT/ Computer Science /Statistics / Information System

Experience :

Work experience as IT Consultancy/IT Advisory Services/ IT Expert/ Board Level engagement in an

organization of a minimum of 03 years in the field of Information Technology/ Banking Technology/ Cyber Security or relevant experience provided to Public Sector Banks/ reputed Financial Institutions / Government organizations /Leading IT service firms.

CISO/CTO(CIO)/Head of the Department of top Universities/or equivalent for at least 03 year with

overall work experience of 25 years in the field of Information Technology/ Banking Technology/ Financial Inclusion, IT/IS Policies/ Cyber Security/Process Automation or relevant fields.

The last assignment should have been as Head / In charge of Information Technology operations in

Public Sector Banks / reputed Private Sector Banks / reputed Financial Institutions and not below the level of General Manager of Public Sector Bank or its equivalent OR Head of operations / Senior level positions from Leading IT service firms having exposure in Banking and Core Banking Solutions related areas

Age Limit : 62 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with copies of all the credentials to the General Manager, UCO Bank, Head Office, 4th Floor, H. R. M Department, 10, BTM Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700 001.

Last date for submission of applications is 10th December 2023

Candidates are also advised to send an advance copy of the application to hohrd.calcutta@ucobank.co.in.

Application fees (Non Refundable): Rs.1000+180(GST) =1180/- (Rs. One Thousand One Hundred and Eighty)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here