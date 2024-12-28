Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TRAI Assam.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Advisor on deputation on foreign service terms, initially for a period upto 31st March, 2028 (OR also till superannuation, whichever is earlier). Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), New Delhi, is a statutory body altogether set up under an Act of Parliament viz. the TRAI Act, 1997. TRAI came into being to regulate the Telecommunications Services and also to protect the interest of service providers and consumers of the telecom sector, to promote and ensure orderly growth of the telecom sector and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The functions relating to regulation of Broadcasting and also Cable Services Sectors have also been entrusted to TRAI from 2004.

Name of post : Advisor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers of the Central Government, Public Sector Undertakings and Statutory and also Autonomous Bodies

(i) Holding equivalent post in Level-14 on regular basis

OR

(ii) Having four years of regular service in the Pay Level-13

OR

(iii) Having seventeen years of regular service in Group ‘A’ and having held a post of Pay Level-13 for a

minimum period of four years.

He / She must also have the following qualifications-

A Master/ Bachelors Degree in Business Administration / Economics/ Commerce/ Engineering/ Law/ Science/ Humanities from a recognized University / institution or Membership of the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India

and possessing requisite experience in the relevant field.

How to apply :

The applicants may apply through online mode only on URL: https: //vacancies.trai.gov.in.

All the Ministries/Departments, Central Public Sector Undertakings and Statutory and Autonomous Bodies of Government of India are requested to forward duly attested hard copy of filled online application form (downloaded from https://vacancies.trai.gov.in) along with attested copies of ACRs/APARs for the last five years, vigilance/disciplinary clearance and cadre clearance of eligible candidates, whose services could be placed at the disposal of the Authority immediately in the event of their selection. The application should be sent in an envelope superscribing the post applied for to the Senior Research Officer (A&P), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, World Trade Centre, 6th Floor, Tower-F, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi-110029 on or before 3rd February, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here