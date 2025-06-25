Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Financial Analyst. The beginning of a new era of tea research in India happen with the establishment of the Scientific Department altogether of Indian Tea Association (ITA) in the year 1900. This saw fulfillment ted with the creation of the Tocklai Experimental Station in 1911. The formation of the Tea Research Association (TRA) in 1964 with Tocklai at the centre of all activities further expanded the horizon of tea research to cover the entire Northeast India. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation and also processing happens at the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, the oldest and the largest research station of its kind in the world. Transfer of technology to its member estates happens altogether through its advisory network covering 1,076 tea estates occupying 341,049 hectares (1,317 sq mi) of land spread over The South Bank, North Bank, Upper Assam, Cachar, Tripura, Dooars, Darjeeling and Terai. Tocklai also has its regional R & D Centre at Nagrakata, West Bengal.

Name of post : Financial Analyst

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. M.Sc. in Chemistry/Biochemistry/Analytical Chemistry/ Chemical Science or also B.Tech/M.Tech

in Food Technology/ Food Science

2. FSSAI Authorized Food Analyst Certificate (Mandatory)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable : Training (4 days) on ISO 17025:2017, 2 years working experience also in NABL accredited food laboratory, knowledge in analytical field, experience in handling sophisticated instrument related with trace analysis of pesticide residues, heavy metals, other contaminants from food

Pay : Level-7, PB 9300-34800

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : Mangalbarey : A heavenly lesser known town of Sikkim

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must apply through hard copy in the prescribed format available in the website: www.tocklai.org

Employed candidates may also send advanced copies of applications along with a No Objection Certificate from the employer to the email: [email protected].

Interested candidates may submit their application (Hard Copy only) as per the prescribed format

available altogether in the website: www.tocklai.org to the Director, Tea Research Association, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Cinnamara, Jorhat-785 008, Assam on or before 22nd July, 2025. The envelope containing the application should be super scribed as “Application for the post of ……..”. No application is entertainable after the due date.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here