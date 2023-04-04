Assam Career : Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellows under DBT sponsored project for NER entitled “Isolation, identification and synthesis of pheromones of major looper pest of tea Hyposidra talaca Walker for the development of pheromone based management strategy” at Entomology Department.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : First class M.Sc. degree in Life Sciences / Agriculture with or without NET qualification. Knowledge in computer applications and bio statistics will be preferred.

Also Read : 4 turmeric sunscreen lotions that you must really add in your skincare routine

Monthly Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA per month with NET,

Rs. 25,000/- + 8% HRA per month without NET

Age limit: Up to 28 years (As per existing DBT rules)

Also Read : PM Modi once again emerges as the world’s most popular leader

How to apply : Candidates should submit a soft copy of duly filled–in-application form along with scanned documents (testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc.) to email id. trapprahman@gmail.com within April 8, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here