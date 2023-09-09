Assam Career Tocklai Tea Research Institute

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a post of Junior Project Fellow/Project Associate-I for DBT sponsored research projects entitled “Value addition and Product Diversification in Tea.”

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow/Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry

Desirable qualifications : Research experience in relevant field

Monthly Fellowship :

  • For JRF, Rs. 31,000 + 8% HRA per month
  • For Project Associate-1, Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA per month

How to apply : Candidates should submit a soft copy of the duly filled application form to the email id p.pollov@tocklai.net on or before 21st September 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

