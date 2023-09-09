Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.
Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a post of Junior Project Fellow/Project Associate-I for DBT sponsored research projects entitled “Value addition and Product Diversification in Tea.”
Name of post : Junior Project Fellow/Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry
Desirable qualifications : Research experience in relevant field
Monthly Fellowship :
- For JRF, Rs. 31,000 + 8% HRA per month
- For Project Associate-1, Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA per month
How to apply : Candidates should submit a soft copy of the duly filled application form to the email id p.pollov@tocklai.net on or before 21st September 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here