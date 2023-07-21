Assam Career Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of one Project Associate and two Project Fellows under UTZ India Private Limited sponsored project entitled “Sustainable tea pest management in Assam: An IPM taskforce initiative” at Entomology Department.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Ph.D. in Life Science / Agriculture sciences/ Soil Science/ Entomology/

Zoology/Chemistry

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Minimum two years of research experience, preferably in tea or plantation crops. Knowledge of computer applications and statistics will be preferred.

Fellowship : Rs. 58,000 + 8% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Place of Posting : Mainly at Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat. If required, may be posted in

other experimental sites

Also Read : Types of Assamese hairstyles you can recreate at any wedding

Name of post : Project Fellows

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: M.Sc in Life Science / Zoology/ Entomology

Desirable Qualification and Experience: Knowledge in computer applications and statistics will be

preferred.

Fellowship : Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Place of Posting :

(i) Nahartoli Tea Estate, Dibrugarh, Assam

(ii) Tezpur & Gogra Tea Estate, Tezpur, Assam

Also Read : 10 types of biryanis popular in Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates should submit a soft copy of duly filled–in-application form as enclosed

to the email id entosomnath@tocklai.net on or before 4th August 2023 positively

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here