Assam Career TISS Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial posts or career in TISS Assam in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Manager- Operations and Manager- Accounts & Finance at TISS- School of Skill Education in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Manager- Operations

No. of posts : 1

Remunerations: Consolidated Pay Rs. 40,000/- to 45,000/- per month with annual increments as per Institute’s rules

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate/ Master’s Degree in a relevant field.

Minimum 5 years of experience in Client Account Management (Operations Profile), that

demonstrate abilities and competencies to handle the job. Preferably having a knowledge or

experience minimum of 01 to 02 years in Tourism & Hospitality Sector.

Name of post : Manager- Accounts & Finance

No. of posts : 1

Remunerations: Consolidated INR 60,000 to 65,000 per month (Commensurate with educational qualification and work experience).

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree in Finance with working experience of minimum of 10 to 12 years, in managing Accounts and Administration of a large organization with experience of

working with team

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.ac.in/

Last date for receiving application: 15th June 2025

Application Fees :

For the post of Manager (Accounts & Finance), applicants must pay application Fees of Rs 500/- online. Application fees for SC/ST/PwD candidates will be Rs 125/-, if they attach the required Certificate to the online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of Application Fee.

For the post of Assistant Manager (Operations), applicants must pay application Fees of Rs 1000/- online. Application fees for SC/ST/PwD candidates will be Rs.250/-, if they attach the required Certificate to the online Application Form. Woman applicants gets exemption from the payment of Application Fee

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2