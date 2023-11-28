Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in TISS Guwahati Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor (Economics) on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Economics)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Economics from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, Eligibility (A or B):

A. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds(QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

Desirable Qualification :

Specialisation in labour economics, industry and employment, labour market of North East, urban labour market, informal economy, research methodology (quantitative) and related fields.

Capacity to supervise Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral Students.

Publications in peer-reviewed journals will have an additional advantage.

Ability to teach across programmes particularly in Centre for Undergraduate Studies.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of receipt of online application is 8th December, 2023

Application Fees :

The application fee of Rs. 1000/- be paid online.The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs. 250/- if they attach the required certificate to the online application form.

The women applicants are waived from payment of application fees.

The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee, if applicable.

Fees once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here