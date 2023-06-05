Assam Career : Tinsukia Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Tinsukia Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Tinsukia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Sweeper.

Name of post : Sweeper

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000-52000/- + GP Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : The candidate must have minimum qualification of VIII standard passed and those

who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post.

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as

on 01.01.2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per government norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested photocopies of all relevant testimonials and two passport size photographs to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tinsukia, Assam on or before 26.06.2023 during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

