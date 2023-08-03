Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Tinsukia Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Tinsukia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contractual Staff for manning counters at e-Sewa Kendra.

Name of post : Contractual Staff for manning counters at e-Sewa Kendra

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

i) HSSLC pass with Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized Institute / Organization

ii) Candidates should have thorough knowledge of MS Office, Internet, managing video conference and other computer peripherals

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on the date of publication of advertisement

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (under Assam Gazette of Part-IX) along with copies of all self-attested documents to the Office of District & Sessions Judge, Tinsukia by 11th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here