Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in Department of Electrical Engineering in 2025. It is altogether a Central University in Tezpur in the North-Eastern state of Assam, India, which came into being by an act of Parliament, in 1994. The establishment of Tezpur University is considerable to be one of the outcomes of the Assam Accord along with the establishment of Assam University and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. This university came into being by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. P. V. Narasimha Rao, the then prime minister of India, chaired the opening of the university. Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rava (Rabha) donated an ancestral estate of 2500 bigha of land received from the British government in favour of the peasants. This present-day Tezpur University stands on the land donated by him. Recently, in 2013, the university acquired an additional plot of land, extending the current plot.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electrical Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification: BE / B. Tech. / B.S. and M.E. /M. Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Selected Guest Faculties must also be present in the campus to take the classes physically. Academic score as specified under UGC Regulations, 2018, in Appendix II (Table 3A) for universities, shall also be considered for short-listing of the candidates for interview only, and the selections shall be based only on the performance in the personal interview.

Desirable: PhD in the relevant field of specialization.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are to apply in the format altogether as given in Annexure-I and ANNEXURE-II.

They should also send along copies of other testimonials/certificates.

They should send it altogether by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department [email protected] with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. 11 /2025”

The last date of submission of filled in application altogether by email is 15th June 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here