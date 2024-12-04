Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant, Computer Assistant and Support Staff.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

  1. Good Academic record and Master’s Degree with 55%
  2. Minimum 3 years’ experience in handling Project management/Office Administrative and Finance related matters.

Age: Below 35 years

    Desired Skills:

    1. Sound knowledge in terms of office management, bills handling and stock keeping.
    2. Preparing purchase indents and managing purchase related activities.
    3. Diploma in Computer Applications.
    4. Good Communication Skill

    Responsibilities: Management of Official and Financial Matters, Visting HEI’s for promotion of MMTTP Programs, Assistance in Conducting Training Programs

    Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

    Name of post : Computer Assistant

    No. of posts : 1

    Essential Qualification :

    1. MSc in CSE/IT or MCA with 2 years of experience in projects related to video recording and editing.
    2. Project experience in video recording and editing

    Age: Below 35 years

    Desired Skills:

    1. Documentation of activities and preparing reports.
    2. Audio Recording and Video Editing.
    3. Visual Design and Simple Animations.
    4. Adobe lllustrator, Premiere Pro etc.
    5. Operate, maintain, produce, and troubleshoot audiovisual equipment and materials.
    6. Experience in operating, maintaining, producing, and troubleshooting audio-visual equipment and
      materials in a studio.
    7. Website development and management

    Responsibilities: Maintenance of Computers and other Devices, Management of Web Portals, Assistance in Online Class management, Recording and Editing of Videos

    Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

    Name of post : Support Staff

    No. of posts : 1

    Essential Qualification : 12th /Diploma holder in any discipline

    Desired Skills: Knowledge of computer applications

    Age : Below 27 years

    Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

    How to apply :

    Candidates may send their applications along with self-certified photocopies of all supporting documents to The Registrar, Tezpur University, P.O. – Napaam, Dist. – Sonitpur, PIN-784028, Assam

    Last date of submission of application is 16.12.2024 (5.00 PM).

    A copy of the application form along with enclosures duly filled in also may kindly be mailed to [email protected]

    Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

           