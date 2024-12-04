Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant, Computer Assistant and Support Staff.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Good Academic record and Master’s Degree with 55% Minimum 3 years’ experience in handling Project management/Office Administrative and Finance related matters.

Age: Below 35 years

Desired Skills:

Sound knowledge in terms of office management, bills handling and stock keeping. Preparing purchase indents and managing purchase related activities. Diploma in Computer Applications. Good Communication Skill

Responsibilities: Management of Official and Financial Matters, Visting HEI’s for promotion of MMTTP Programs, Assistance in Conducting Training Programs

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Name of post : Computer Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

MSc in CSE/IT or MCA with 2 years of experience in projects related to video recording and editing. Project experience in video recording and editing

Age: Below 35 years

Desired Skills:

Documentation of activities and preparing reports. Audio Recording and Video Editing. Visual Design and Simple Animations. Adobe lllustrator, Premiere Pro etc. Operate, maintain, produce, and troubleshoot audiovisual equipment and materials. Experience in operating, maintaining, producing, and troubleshooting audio-visual equipment and

materials in a studio. Website development and management

Responsibilities: Maintenance of Computers and other Devices, Management of Web Portals, Assistance in Online Class management, Recording and Editing of Videos

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Name of post : Support Staff

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 12th /Diploma holder in any discipline

Desired Skills: Knowledge of computer applications

Age : Below 27 years

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-certified photocopies of all supporting documents to The Registrar, Tezpur University, P.O. – Napaam, Dist. – Sonitpur, PIN-784028, Assam

Last date of submission of application is 16.12.2024 (5.00 PM).

A copy of the application form along with enclosures duly filled in also may kindly be mailed to [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here