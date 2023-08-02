Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Investigator in the ICSSR sponsored research project entitled “Online language and cultural resource center for Deori Scheduled Tribe of Assam: Creating an online multimedia dictionary with language translation and pronunciation service” under Dr. Manoj Deori , Department of Mass

Communication and Journalism.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Post graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Desirable: Post graduate in Mass Communication and Journalism/Media Technology.

Remuneration: Rs. 15,000 (Rupees fifteen thousand) only per month.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14/08/2023 at 11.00 AM in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur University, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) on the day of interview.

Advance copy of their CV/bio-data may be sent to Dr. Manoj Deori, Project Director through e-mail

manojdeori@tezu.ernet.in within 10th August 2023.

