Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for one (01) temporary position of Junior Research Fellow in the ‘Centre of Excellence’ research project funded by Ministry of Science & Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India entitled “Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation for a Climate Resilient North East India” under the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE) under the Principal Investigator Dr. Ashalata Devi, Department of Environmental Science.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: M.Sc. with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in Agriculture/ Environmental Science/ Applied Science with valid NET/GATE.

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000 (Rupees thirty one thousand) only per month plus 8% HRA as admissible if no accommodation is provided by the Institute.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

How to apply : Candidates may send their latest Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with the Annexure-I (PDF file) through e-mail to tuenv.dst.coe@gmail.com by 20 July, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here