Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Registrar.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) A Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

ii) At least fifteen ( 15) years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration.

Or

Comparable experience. in research establishment and / or other institutions of higher education

Or

Fifteen (15) years of administrative experience, of which eight (08) years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post

Pay : Level 14 with Rationalised Entry Pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Age : Preferably below 57 years as on last date of submission of applications

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tezunt.samarth.edu.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is March 31, 2023 ( till 11:59 PM)

The hard copy of applications along with relevant documents must reach the Vice-Chancellor, Tezpur University, Napaam, Tezpur-784028 on or before March 31, 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 1, 000/- (Rs. One thousand only) and Nil for SC, ST and PWD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

