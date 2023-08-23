Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Investigator in the ICSSR sponsored research project entitled “Work, Mental Health and Gender: A Sociological Study on Women Police in Dibrugarh District of Assam” under the Project Director Dr. Pamidi Hagjer, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: Post Graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Remuneration: Rs. 15,000 (Rupees fifteen thousand) only per month (as per approved emolument of ICSSR).

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 08/09/2023 at 10.30 AM in the Department of Sociology, Tezpur University

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) on the day of interview.

Advance copy of their CV may be sent to Dr. Pamidi Hagjer, Principal Investigator via email

pamidi@tezu.ac.in on or before 06/09/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here