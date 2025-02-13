Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam.

Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Fellow under a project entitled “Studies on the Dissipation and Residue of Amistar Top (Azoxystrobin 18.2% + Difenoconazole 11.4% SC) in Tea Leaf, Black Tea, Green Tea, Soil” with sponsorship from Syngenta at Analytical Department. The beginning of a new era of tea research in India came into being with the establishment of the Scientific Department of Indian Tea Association (ITA). It came into being in the year 1900. This was further made possible with the creation of the Tocklai Experimental Station. Tocklai Experimental Station came into being in 1911. The formation of the Tea Research Association (TRA) in 1964 with Tocklai at the centre of all activities further saw the expansion of the horizon of tea research to cover the entire Northeast India. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation and processing happens at the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat which is the oldest and the largest research station of its kind in the world. Transfer of technology to its member estates happens through its advisory network covering 1,076 tea estates occupying 341,049 hectares (1,317 sq mi) of land spread over The South Bank, North Bank, Upper Assam, Cachar, Tripura, Dooars, Darjeeling and Terai. Tocklai has its regional R & D Centre at Nagrakata, West Bengal.

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc. in Chemistry/Chemical Sciences/Agricultural Chemicals

Desirable Qualifications and Experience:

Experience in conduction of supervised field trials, operation of LC-MS/MS & GCMS/MS, pesticide

residue analysis from food material, plant, soil, water using modern sample preparation technique,

knowledge of computer applications, statistics. Knowledge on NABL accredited laboratory requirements is also preferable.

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- plus HRA @ 8% per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Job Roles :

The candidate will have to work individually under supervision of the Scientists & Technical Officers of the Department at NABL accredited laboratory facility of TLabs, Tocklai for pesticide residue analysis of tea, soil, water samples collected from supervised residue field trials at multiple

locations of Assam & West Bengal, conduct multi-locational residue field trials, supervise overall

project-related activities, data collection, data compilation, report preparation, etc.

How to apply :

Candidate should submit a soft copy of duly filled-in-application form along with Curriculum Vitae (CV)

They should also send duplicate copy of relevant documents in support of qualification, experience etc.

They should send it to the email id [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 26th February, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here