Assam Career SVCL Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SVCL Assam in 2025.

SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of professionals across various disciplines.

Name of post : Senior Vice President (SVP) / Vice President (VP)

No. of posts : 1

Mandatory Education Qualification :

(i) Graduates in any discipline (preference will be given to Engineering, Maths & Economics)

Additional Qualification preferred :

(i) MBA / MMS / MS / PGDM in Finance or

(ii) Chartered Accountant or CFA

Experience : The candidate should have at least 15 years of post- qualification relevant work experience in one or more areas viz. Project / Credit Appraisal, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Investment Banking, etc

Name of post : Investment Principal

No. of posts : 1

Mandatory Education Qualification :

(i) Graduates in any discipline (preference will be given to Engineering, Maths & Economics)

Additional Qualification preferred :

(i) MBA / MMS / MS / PGDM in Finance or

(ii) Chartered Accountant or CFA

Experience : Post-qualification relevant work experience would be 5 to 10 years and it should be in one or more areas viz. Project / Credit Appraisal, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Investment

Banking, etc.

Name of post : Senior Investment Associate / Investment Associate /

Investment Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Mandatory Education Qualification : Graduates in any discipline (preference will be given to Engineering, Maths & Economics)

Additional Qualification preferred :

(i) MBA / MMS / MS / PGDM in Finance or

(ii) Chartered Accountant or CFA

Experience :

For SIA: 3 to 5 years

For IA: 2 to 3 years

For Analyst: Fresher

Name of post : Legal Officer

No. of posts : 1

Mandatory Education Qualification :

(i) LLB or BA. LLB from a recognized university

(ii) Bar Membership: Registration with the Bar Council of India

Experience : The candidate should have at least 6 – 8 years of relevant work experience in corporate or finance law, venture capital, or private equity.

Name of post : Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Mandatory Education Qualification :

The candidate should have at least 5 years of relevant work experience as Company Secretary with experience in all matters pertaining to Company Law, Secretarial functions, etc.

Preference would be given to –

(i) those candidates who have work experience in VC/PE Industry

(ii) those who possess qualification in Law, ability to prepare/interpret investment and other agreements and support investment teams of the Funds.

The candidate should have proficient knowledge of IT systems to work with fluency on computers and should have excellent skill sets in analysis, communication and interpersonal dealings.

Name of post : Senior Investment Associate / Investment Associate

No. of posts : 1

Mandatory Education Qualification :

(i) Graduates in any discipline (preference to Engineering, Maths & Economics)

Additional Qualification :

(i) MBA / MMS / MS / PGDM in Finance or

(ii) Chartered Accountant or CFA

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled in application as per the format available on SVCL’s website with a recent passport size photograph along with Biodata by e-mail to [email protected] with the subject “Application for the post of ………..” addressed to Managing Director, SIDBI Venture Capital Limited, SIDBI, Swavalamban Bhavan, C-11, G-Block, 2nd Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400 051

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here