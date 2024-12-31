Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in State Cancer Institute Guwahati Assam.

State Cancer Institute Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Blood Transfusion Officer, Blood Bank Technician, Blood Bank Supervisor and also Counsellor. Assam Cancer Care Foundation is a joint partnership between the Government of Assam and also Tata Trusts. It was set up in December 2017 to create a first-of-its-kind, three-level cancer grid in the state. The distributed care model was conceptualised altogether by the Trusts and the Government of Assam to create patient-centric cancer institutions to deliver standardised and affordable care closer to patients’ homes. The foundation is expected to benefit 50% of Assam’s cancer patients. Government of Assam and also Tata Trusts set up the Assam Cancer Care Foundation to create a first-of-its-kind grid to address the cancer care burden in Assam. Currently, one apex hospital also handles a cancer patient’s journey end-to-end. Smaller centres in different regions, interlinked with the apex centres, are also proposed to be set up to handle diagnosis and care, and to shift load away from apex hospitals. This will bring high-quality cancer care closer home for patients and reduce their financial burden. Infrastructure development is being supplemented with plans to develop trained human resources, awareness and also prevention programmes, and a unified technology platform to deliver high-quality care. Additionally, a state-of-the-art cancer research centre is also being set up in Guwahati to focus on regional cancer type.

Name of post : Blood Transfusion Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

MD Transfusion Medicine/Pathology with minimum 1 year of experience as per requirement D&C Act.

Name of post : Blood Bank Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology/BSc in Blood Bank Technology with minimum 5 years of experience of working in a Blood Bank

Name of post : Blood Bank Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology/BSc in Blood Bank Technology with also minimum 1 year of experience of working in a Blood Bank

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

MD Transfusion Medicine/Pathology with minimum 1 year of experience as per requirement D&C Act.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html

Last date for submission of applications is 10th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here