Applications are invited for recruitment of various healthcare based positions or career in SSN Guwahati Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Anesthesiologist. Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya is a premier eye hospital in the Northeast India established on 14th October 1994, named after the great Vaishnavite Saint of the region, Srimanta Sankardev. The Nethralaya is a non-profit service organization in view of the fact that it was established by a registered charitable trust – Sri Kanchi Sankara Health and Educational Foundation. It is the only state-of-the-art ophthalmic service centre as well as a postgraduate training institute in the entire northeast.

Name of post : Anesthesiologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma / MD in Anesthesia. Preference will be given to experienced candidates

Age Limit : No bar

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028.

Last date for submission of applications is 26th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here