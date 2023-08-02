Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Srimanta Sankardeva Nethralaya Assam.
Srimanta Sankardeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Quality Officer and Optometrist on contractual basis.
Name of post : Quality Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Having academic background of Quality Management System or Hospital Management having adequate experience in implementation of NABH, NABL & JCI quality standards.
Experience : 2 years of experience in similar field will be preferred.
Age : Not above 35 years
Salary : Negotiable
Name of post : Optometrist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B. Optometry
Experience : Minimum one year experience in the same role is must
Age : Not above 30 years
Salary : Negotiable
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to The Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028, Assam
Last Date of Submission of application- 10.08.2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here