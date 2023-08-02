Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Srimanta Sankardeva Nethralaya Assam.

Srimanta Sankardeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Quality Officer and Optometrist on contractual basis.

Name of post : Quality Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Having academic background of Quality Management System or Hospital Management having adequate experience in implementation of NABH, NABL & JCI quality standards.

Experience : 2 years of experience in similar field will be preferred.

Age : Not above 35 years

Salary : Negotiable

Also Read : Friendship Day 2023 : Types of friends that we all have in life

Name of post : Optometrist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Optometry

Experience : Minimum one year experience in the same role is must

Age : Not above 30 years

Salary : Negotiable

Also Read : 10 amazing resorts to visit near Guwahati with kids in last phase of summer vacation

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to The Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028, Assam

Last Date of Submission of application- 10.08.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here